Artea Bank Invitation To 6M 2025 Financial Results Webinar
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO, Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Division and Tautvydas Mėdžius, Strategy Partner, who will discuss the bank's financial results for the first half of 2025, recent developments, and will take questions from participants.
Please send your questions in advance to ... .
The Q2`25 and H1`25 results will be announced in advance on 30 July after trading hours.
How to join the webinar?
To join the webinar, please register via following link . After successful registration You will be provided with the webinar link. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Artea website .
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
..., +370 610 44447
