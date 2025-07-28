Falcon Wealth Planning Ranked Top 50 Among FA Magazine's 2025 Fastest-Growing Rias
3400 Inland Empire Boulevard Suite 100, Ontario, CA 91764
Falcon Wealth Planning Ranked Top 50 Among FA Magazine's 2025 Fastest-Growing RIAs and #234 on Overall RIA Ranking.“This acknowledgment reinforces our team's commitment to delivering fiduciary-driven financial planning that places our clients' interests above all else.” ” - Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth PlanningONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Falcon Wealth Planning proudly announces its inclusion in Financial Advisor Magazine's prestigious 2025 rankings, "Top 50 Fastest-Growing RIAs with Over $500 Million in Assets Under Management (AUM)", and #234 on the publication's overall 2025 RIA Ranking.
Financial Advisor Magazine's annual rankings highlight independent Registered Investment Advisors that demonstrate significant growth, strong client relationships, and industry leadership. Rankings are determined based on verified AUM figures reported by each firm for the calendar year ending December 31, 2024.
“We're honored to be recognized by Financial Advisor Magazine,” said Gabriel Shahin, CFP®, CEO & Founder of Falcon Wealth Planning.“This acknowledgment reinforces our team's commitment to delivering fiduciary-driven financial planning that places our clients' interests above all else.”
Falcon Wealth Planning's continued growth is driven by its fee-only model, comprehensive tax planning strategies, and dedication to financial education-elements that resonate strongly with its high-net-worth clientele.
“Earning a spot on FA Magazine's rankings is a testament to the incredible efforts of our entire Falcon Wealth team,” Shahin continued.“Our focus remains on providing thoughtful, customized advice to help clients navigate the complexities of managing wealth.”
