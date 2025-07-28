East China Province Prepares For Typhoon Co-May's Comeback

MENAFN - IANS) Hangzhou, July 28 (IANS) Typhoon Co-May, the eighth typhoon of the year affecting China, reintensified into a typhoon after weakening into a low-pressure system, as it approached east China's Zhejiang Province, the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters said Monday.

The province initiated a Level IV emergency response to the approaching typhoon, which was located about 700 km southeast of Zhoushan city on Monday morning, packing winds of up to 18 metres per second.

The typhoon is expected to move northwest at a speed of 15 to 20 km per hour, approaching the eastern part of the East China Sea and nearing the coastal areas of Zhejiang, while gradually intensifying in strength.

It is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the coastal and northern regions of Zhejiang over the next three days, with the heaviest rainfall anticipated from Monday night to Wednesday.

Meteorological experts warned that Co-May's effect may overlap with previously rain-affected regions in northern Zhejiang, posing a high risk of disasters such as landslides, flash floods in small river basins, and urban and rural waterlogging, Xinhua news agency reported.

Typhoon Wipha, the seventh typhoon of the year, has also impacted China, particularly Hong Kong and Guangdong province, with strong winds and heavy rainfall. The typhoon caused significant disruptions to air travel, public transport, and daily life in Hong Kong, with hundreds of flights cancelled and transport services suspended. The storm also led to flooding in low-lying areas and trapped residents in some regions.

Water conservancy authorities on Monday announced China's No.1 flood of major rivers of 2025 in the Luanhe River, located in north China's Haihe River Basin.

Due to recent heavy rainfall, the Luanhe River has experienced a rise in water levels. At 4.30 a.m. on Monday, the inflow rate at the Panjiakou Reservoir on the main stream of the Luanhe River rose to 2,270 cubic metres per second, according to the Haihe River Water Conservancy Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources.

Based on relevant standards, this marks the occurrence of the first flood of 2025 for the Luanhe River -- also the first for all major rivers in the country in 2025.

A maximum inflow rate of about 4,000 cubic metres per second is expected at the Panjiakou Reservoir on Monday night.

Beijing, also located in the Haihe River Basin, has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days. Torrential rains, notably, have resulted in the evacuation of more than 3,000 residents in Beijing's suburban district of Miyun.