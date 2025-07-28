Cannabis Testing Technologies Market Report 2025-2030 Featuring Eurofins Scientific, SGS, Intertek, EVIO, Steep Hill, CW Analytical, Cannasafe, SC Laboratories, Proverde, And Confidence Analytics

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing Technologies Market by Technology, Test Type, Sample Type, End User, Product - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cannabis Testing Technologies Market grew from USD 1.99 billion in 2024 to USD 2.21 billion in 2025. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 10.54%, reaching USD 3.64 billion by 2030.

The cannabis testing technologies market is defined by rapid innovation, regulatory adaptation, and rising need for operational resilience. Stakeholders who adopt proactive strategies and deepen cross-functional integration will be best positioned for growth and compliance in an evolving industry landscape.

The cannabis testing technologies market is evolving into a critical pillar for organizations navigating increasingly complex regulatory, quality, and operational demands. As legal cannabis adoption expands, industry leaders must equip themselves with current intelligence on innovation, compliance, and shifting cost structures to secure sustained market advantage.

A surge in scientific standards and broader regulatory oversight is fueling industry-wide investment in advanced testing capabilities and embedded quality processes. Vendors and laboratories are innovating rapidly to fulfill heightened expectations for consistent, safe, and traceable cannabis products.

Key Takeaways



The market is experiencing increased complexity as it adapts to sophisticated analytical standards, evolving from single-analyte solutions to integrated multi-residue analysis, which responds to diverse product forms and heightened safety expectations.

Ongoing digitalization, including automated lab information systems and predictive analytics, strengthens traceability, risk management, and data integrity, reducing manual errors and creating new value streams for data-driven insights.

Strategic alliance-building between instrument manufacturers, testing labs, and consulting providers is intensifying, helping organizations scale capacity, accelerate technology transfer, and broaden service portfolios.

Accreditation such as ISO/IEC 17025 is emerging as a crucial market differentiator, especially for independent labs aiming to serve multi-client requirements and meet regulatory mandates. Regional market trajectories vary, with legalization trends in the Americas fueling rapid expansion, while fragmented regulations in EMEA and stringent pharmaceutical guidelines in Asia-Pacific shape contrasting adoption patterns.

Scope & Segmentation



Technologies: Chromatography (GC-MS, HPLC, LC-MS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (digital PCR, quantitative PCR), and Spectroscopy (FTIR, NIR)

Test Types: Microbial testing, mycotoxins screening, pesticides screening, potency analysis, residual solvents testing, and terpenes profiling

Sample Types: Concentrates, edibles, extracts, flower, and topicals

End Users: In-house laboratories, research institutions, and third-party labs

Product Categories: Instruments (chromatography, PCR, spectroscopy), reagents & consumables (kits, general consumables), and software services (consulting, laboratory information management systems)

Regional Coverage: Americas (including US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina), Europe, Middle East & Africa (UK, Germany, France, and others), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.) Company Profiling: Global and regional market leaders, encompassing Eurofins Scientific SE, SGS SA, Intertek, EVIO, Steep Hill, CW Analytical, CannaSafe, SC Laboratories, ProVerde, and Confidence Analytics

Why This Report Matters



Equips executives with actionable market intelligence to navigate technology investments, regulatory change, and cost pressures.

Enables procurement, clinical, and compliance leaders to benchmark against best practices for quality, efficiency, and risk management. Provides clarity on regional distinctions and emerging alliances, informing sustainable operational and go-to-market strategies.

Key Attributes:

