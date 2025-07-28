South Africa Food Safety Testing Market To Garner $579.2 Million, Globally, By 2035 At 11.1% CAGR

South Africa Food Safety Testing Market by Type, Technology, Food Tested and Physical Parameters : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South africa food safety testing market size was valued at $147.6 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $579.2 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2035.The south africa food safety testing market growth is driven by the expansion of food safety testing laboratories within the country. The expansion of food testing laboratories has significantly driven the demand for the food safety testing market in South Africa. As the number of laboratories increases, accessibility to testing services improves, which allows more food producers, processors, and retailers to routinely test their products for safety and compliance.Download Sample Report:Food safety testing involves analyzing food products to detect contaminants and ensure they are safe for consumption. It includes testing for pathogens, chemicals, allergens, and other hazardous substances. It is conducted at various stages of the food supply chain, and it encompasses microbiological tests, chemical analyses, and physical inspections. The purpose is to prevent foodborne illnesses, adhere to regulatory standards, and maintain consumer confidence.Implementation of Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) systems significantly surge the demand for the south africa food safety testing market. HACCP is a preventive approach to food safety that identifies, evaluates, and controls hazards throughout the food production process. It is a systematic approach which helps food businesses to minimize risks of contamination and ensure that food products are safe for consumption. Moreover, as South Africa strengthens its regulatory framework to align with international food safety standards, including mandatory HACCP implementation in certain sectors, there is an increase in demand for comprehensive testing services to verify the effectiveness of these control measures.Buy This Research Report: /purchase-optionsThe south africa food safety testing market analysis is segmented into type, technology, food tested, and region. By type, the market is classified into pathogen, genetically modified organism (GMO), chemical & toxin, heavy metals, radioactivity and others. By technology, the market is categorized into agar culturing, PCR-based assay, immunoassay-based, scintillation counters & Geiger counters, AAS & ICP-MS/OES, alpha spectrometry, GC-MS, FT-IR & UV-Vis, IC & HPLC, and gamma spectrometry . By food tested, the south africa food safety testing market is classified into meat, poultry, seafood and meat products, dairy and dairy products, cereals, grains, and pulses, processed food, egg powder and albumin, fruits, vegetables, and nuts, beverages, tea/coffee concentrates, flour-based products, fish oil/fat, and sugar and salt. By physical parameter, the sub-segments covered are moisture content, ph levels, viscosity, foreign objects, density, and texture and color. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across Gauteng, Western Cape, Mpumalanga, Northwest, Limpopo, Free State, and Rest of South Africa.Players operating in the market have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their south africa food safety testing industry share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. Key players profiled in this report which holds south africa food safety testing market share include TUV SUD, Intertek Group plc, DNV GL AS (DNV), Assurecloud, SGS SA (SGS), Bureau Veritas, SA, ALS Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific Group, and QIMA Limited.For Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports in Food and Beverages Industry:Australia Food Safety Testing Market:South Africa Forensic Testing Market:

