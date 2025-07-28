Capacity Building On Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Process For Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Focal Points
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission is hosting the second phase of its capacity-building on Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) process, taking place in Lagos, Nigeria from July 21st to 25th, 2025. This training is co-organized by the Human Resources Directorate in consultation with the Directorate of Budget and Treasury (DBT) and the Directorate of Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (SPME).
This training will equip Focal Persons with the requisite tools and competencies to actively participate in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) process, as well as the subsequent Management Arbitration meetings.
In his opening remarks, Mr. Molokwu Azikiwe, Director of Budget and Treasury at ECOWAS, highlighted the significance of this framework in facilitating dialogue and finding solutions to enhance the MTEF process, with the ultimate goal of utilizing public resources to drive meaningful improvements in citizens lives. He also added that, this workshop offers a valuable opportunity for collaborative learning, problem-solving, and exchange of experiences.
On behalf of the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mrs. Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, the Director of Strategic Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation (SPME) at the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Musa Gbogboto, stressed that the MTEF is a component that each Directorate needs to understand.“This workshop will permit to align your activities with the programs and projects that exist within the community... and to understand how the vision 2050 is linked to the community strategic framework, and how that community strategic framework is linked to our programs and projects.” He added.
This activity, organized in partnership with GIZ, marks the conclusion of Phase 2, which will wrap up on Friday, July 25th, and sets the stage for Phase 3, scheduled to take place next week, where another group of agents will receive training on the same theme.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
