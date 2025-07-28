Sign, Graphics, And Imaging (SGI) Dubai 2025 Drives New Horizons For Africa's Print And Signage Investors

SGI Dubai 2025 returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre from September 22–24, inviting African investors and trade visitors to witness the latest breakthroughs in printing, labelling and digital signage. As the preeminent B2B showcase for the Middle East and Africa, this year's 28th edition is calibrated to fast‐track market leadership and deliver measurable returns on investment. African visitors can register by clicking on this link - .

Africa's printing market is surging, with a regional valuation of approximately USD 2 billion in 2023 and a projected compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent through 2030 according to 6Wresearch ( ). Simultaneously, the Middle East and Africa digital signage solution market was valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 2.3 billion in 2025 at an 11.1 percent CAGR as per Straits Research ( ). These dynamics reflect an accelerating shift toward digital, colour and smart‐labelling solutions-an imperative for African businesses seeking differentiation and efficiency.

“Africa's print and signage sector stands at the threshold of a new era,” said Abdulrahman Falaknaz, President of International Expo Consults.“SGI Dubai 2025 is designed to accelerate innovation adoption and catalyse partnerships. Investors and buyers from Nairobi to Lagos and Cairo to Cape Town will discover the technologies and service models that will redefine productivity, sustainability, and profitability across their markets.”

Last year, SGI Dubai welcomed over 200 exhibitors from more than 40 countries and tens of thousands of trade visitors representing every major growth market. SGI Dubai 2025 will elevate that experience with purpose‐built zones spanning large‐format and 3D printing, precision cutting and engraving, end‐to‐end labelling systems, advanced software platforms, sustainable substrates, and consumables. Live demonstrations, exclusive product launches and hands‐on workshops will enable African decision‐makers to assess equipment performance, negotiate bespoke financing and forge strategic alliances under one roof.

Registrants gain complimentary entry, access to curated networking lounges, business matchmaking and insights‐driven panel sessions led by industry veterans.

SGI Dubai 2025's show profiles encompass the full spectrum of print and signage technology: large‐format and wide‐format printers, industrial 3D printers, digital display and LED signage, precision laser cutting and engraving, automated finishing systems, end‐to‐end labelling and barcoding, workflow software and colour management solutions, sustainable inks and substrates, and specialised materials for automotive wraps, textile printing and retail point‐of‐sale graphics.

Leading global technology providers will be on the show floor as they will showcase live demos of their latest hardware, consumables and software integrations-offering African buyers unprecedented access to innovations that drive faster turnaround, higher quality and lower total cost of ownership .

“I extend a personal invitation to every African print and signage professional to join us at SGI Dubai 2025,” added Falaknaz.“This is where you will discover the innovations that will revolutionize your operations, secure partnerships to scale your business across the continent and gain the competitive advantage you need in today's fast‐moving markets. Come to Dubai this September and let SGI Dubai 2025 be the launchpad for your next chapter of growth and success.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Expo-Consults (IEC).