A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards Call For Nominations

Wearable Technology Design Awards

Wearable Technology Design Awards Entry

A' Design Award & Competition Announces Call for Nominations for A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards. The A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards are open for entries by Wearable Technology Designers, Wearable Technology Brands, Wearable Technology Manufacturers, Fashion Designers, Textile Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, Fashion Brands, Biomedical Engineers, Smart Fabric Specialists, IoT Device Designers, Fitness Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Specialists, Augmented Reality Designers, Wearable Technology Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were designed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase of the competition is free to join, Wearable Technology Designers, Wearable Technology Brands, Wearable Technology Manufacturers, Fashion Designers, Textile Engineers, Electronics Engineers, Industrial Designers, Technology Companies, Fashion Brands, Biomedical Engineers, Smart Fabric Specialists, IoT Device Designers, Fitness Technology Experts, Virtual Reality Specialists, Augmented Reality Designers, Wearable Technology Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Wearable Technology Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Wearable Technology Awards consideration.Wearable Technology Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards is on September 30, 2025. Results of the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2026. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Wearable Technology Awards.The following are some example projects that could be submitted to A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards : Smartwatches, Fitness Trackers, VR Headsets, AR Glasses, Medical Devices, Smart Jewelry, Body Cameras, Wearable Computers and More. Wearable Technology Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available atAward for Good Wearable Technology DesignThe A' Design Prize for A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Wearable Technology Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition the laureates of the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Wearable Technology Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Wearable Technologies Design Awards.Wearable Technology Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members and design enthusiasts are invited to visit to see past winners of the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards.. Award Description could be found at. Participants can register atAbout Wearable Technology AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition has been established to promote and recognize the best design works in all countries and in all creative disciplines. The primary aim of the A' Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs in all countries and in all design disciplines. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands worldwide to create superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Wearable Technologies Design Awards please visit designaward

Julie Thomas

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 031 4491953

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.