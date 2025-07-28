Tbilisi Big Band Leaves Audience In Awe At 14Th Gabala Int'l Music Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Among the guests of the 14th Gabala International Music Festival is the renowned Georgian group Tbilisi Big Band, Azernews reports.

The open stage at the Qafqaz Resort hotel was given to the musical ensemble from Georgia.

The incredible performance by the group, full of jazz, rhythm, and energy, was met with continuous applause from music lovers.

Tbilisi Big Band is participating in the Gabala festival for the third time. The Big Band, composed of professional musicians, was founded in 1997 and is one of Georgia's leading ensembles.

The orchestra, adhering to the traditions of pop music, especially Georgian jazz, has achieved significant success over the recent years.

Currently, the group's repertoire includes hundreds of works across various genres, including vocal and instrumental compositions by Georgian and foreign authors.

In 2006, the group was awarded the Grand Prix at the Monte Carlo International Jazz Festival.

Well-known musicians such as G. Schiller, B. Minzer, R. Ayers, I. Butman, J. Isaac, and D. Teffer have performed with the orchestra.

On July 28, audiences will be treated to a chamber music evening and a concert by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra.