Young Performers Demonstrate Their Talents At 14Th Gabala Int'l Music Festival

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Participants of "Support for Youth" project has performed a fascinating concert at Heydar Aliyev Congress Center within 14th Gabala International Music Festival, Azernews reports.

The concert, where representatives of the festival organizers, local music lovers, and guests of the city were present, featured laureates of national and international competitions.

Before the concert, Professor of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Zahra Guliyeva, who informed about the "Support for Youth" project, took the stage.

She noted that the project's goal is to give young and talented performers and composers a ticket to a great creative future. The first concert within the project took place in November 2016.

Since then, young performers have regularly given a series of concerts, forming their own audience and winning the sympathy of the general public. Despite the fact that the "Support for Youth" project has existed for only nine years, it has already gained recognition outside the country.

The performances of soloists Aydan Nuriyeva (piano), Sultan Karimov (violin), Medina Pashayeva (piano), Adnan Karimli (drums), Amina Rasulzade (bass guitar), Elmira Dadasheva (violin), Ujal Mammadova (clarinet), Damla Yagublu (cello), Narmina Salmanova (flute), Jamal Aliyeva (piano), Amira Teregulova (violin), Jalal Ismayilzade (piano), Fara Aliyeva (piano), Javidan Babazade (tenor), Tamila Hasanova (soprano), and Khadija Haziyeva (soprano) were met with interest by the audience. The pianists were accompanied by Svetlana Ahmadova, Samira Amiraslanova, and Nurida Novruzova.

The concert featured works by Uzeyir Hajibayov (Sevgili Janan), as well as Jean-Philippe Rameau, Modest Mussorgsky, Grigory Veniaminov, Vladimir Monti, Pedro Rivera, Johannes Brahms, Giacomo Puccini, Robert Schumann, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Sergei Prokofiev, among others.

The Gabala International Music Festival, which has been held since 2009, has become a full-fledged musical platform and serves as a bridge between cultures.

Among the guests of the festival is the renowned Georgian music ensemble Tbilisi Big Band, which will delight listeners with vibrant jazz compositions and performances full of rhythm and energy.

The virtuosic performance of the Lithuanian quartet Ciurlionis, playing on unique musical instruments created by Italian masters of the 18th century, will also be a gift for the festival audience.

For six days in Gabala, where nature merges with music, famous performers will shine with their talent, giving audiences enchanting music and unforgettable evenings.