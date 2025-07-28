Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
3 Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Srinagar's Harwan: Army

2025-07-28 05:03:56
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three terrorist have been killed in an encounter that broke out in the Lidwas area of Srinagar's Harwan on Monday, the Army said.

The Army said an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Lidwas area today morning.

“Three terrorist have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation Continues,” it said.

An official said in the encounter, three terrorists have been killed while operation is till going on.

