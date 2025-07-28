So-Young To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 15, 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, before U.S. markets open on August 15, 2025. So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Friday, August 15, 2025, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 China: 4001-201203 US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong: +852-301-84992 Passcode: So-Young International Inc.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, August 22, 2025. The dial-in details are:

International: +1-412-317-0088 US: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 1137391

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company") is the leading aesthetic treatment platform in China connecting consumers with online services and offline treatments. The Company provides access to aesthetic treatments through its online platform and branded aesthetic centers, offering curated treatment information, facilitating online reservations, delivering high-quality treatments, and developing, producing and distributing optoelectronic medical equipment and injectable products. With its strong brand recognition, digital reach, affordable treatments and efficient supply chain, So-Young is well-positioned to serve its audience over the long term and grow along the medical aesthetic value chain.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations

Ms. Mona Qiao

Phone: +86-10-8790-2012

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Ms. Charlie Chi

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE So-Young International Inc.

