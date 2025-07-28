PGA Championship 2025 Post Event Business Analysis Report Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance, And Ticketing Analysis
An analysis of the recent 2025 PGA Championship, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.
The 2025 PGA Championship final round drew in an average audience on CBS of 4.76 million. Comparing the 2025 editions average viewership to previous editions, Justin Thomas' win in 2022 averaged 5.27 million, Phil Mickelson's victory in 2021 averaged 6.58 million, and Collin Morikawa's win in 2020 averaged 5.15 million viewers. Round three of the 2025 edition averaged 3.11 million viewers on CBS, which was down 12% from 2024. Round 1 on ESPN had an average of 955,000 viewers, a decrease of 13% from the previous year, and the second round averaged 1.3 million, down 19% from 2024.
The PGA Championship had 23 sponsors for the 2025 edition of the tournament and had an estimated sponsorship revenue of $50.42 million. In terms of annual deal value, Corebridge Financial and Chase Bank were the joint largest sponsors of the 2025 PGA Championship. Patina Restaurant has agreed to the longest deal length with the PGA of America, with the contract spanning 10 years. Under the terms of the agreement, Patina Restaurant will serve as the official catering partner for various PGA of America events, including the PGA Championship. Three new sponsors agreed to partner with the 2025 edition of the PGA Championship, Airshare, Sugarlands Distilling Company, and Gosling's Rum.
The total prize money for the 2025 PGA Championship was a record $19 million, an increase of $500,000 from the 2024 edition. Scottie Scheffler, the winner of the 2025 PGA Championship, earned $3.42 million in prize money, an increase from $3.33 million which Xander Schauffele earned for his victory in 2024. The runners-up for this tournament, Byson DeChambeau, Harris English, and Davis Riley, received $2.052 million, while the 82 players who missed the cut received $4,000. The total prize money has increased every single year at the PGA Championship since the purse was $11 million in 2020.
