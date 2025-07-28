Nag Panchami 2025: Check Puja Timings, Rituals, And Significance

Nag Panchami 2025 Date, Puja Time & Significance. Nag Panchami is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Shravana month. This day holds special significance in Hindu Dharma.

Many big festivals come during Shravana, one of which is Nag Panchami. This time Nag Panchami is being celebrated on July 29. This festival is considered to be of special importance in the Sanatana Dharma. On this day, there is a practice of worshiping the Nag Devta in every home. It is believed that by worshiping the Nag on this day, a person gets rid of Kalasarpa Dosha. So, the question arises why Nag Panchami is celebrated and what is its significance.

Nag Panchami will be celebrated on July 29, 2025, this date starts on July 28 at 11.24 pm and ends on July 30 at 12.46 am. The auspicious time for Nag Panchami Puja is from 05.41 am to 08.23 am on July 29.

According to Bhavishya Purana, sage Sumantu told the story of Nag Panchami to King Satanana. It is believed that a big festival takes place in Nagaloka. On Panchami Tithi, it is customary to bathe snakes with cow's milk. By doing so, it is said that the Nagaraja gives protection to the person's family. The Mahabharata has the story of Janamejaya's Nag Yagna, according to which during Janamejaya's Nag Yagna, huge and fierce snakes started burning in the fire pit. At that time, a Brahmin named Astika stopped the serpent sacrifice and saved the snakes. It was Panchami Tithi. After this, this Nag Panchami started to be celebrated.

It is believed that by worshiping snakes on this day, the effects of Kalasarpa Dosha in the horoscope are removed and it brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the house.