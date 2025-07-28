4 Last-Minute Changes Triple H Should Seriously Consider Making To 2025 WWE Summerslam

Some surprises may still be in store for WWE SummerSlam 2025. Triple H might shake things up.

Aleister Black has slowly turned heel in recent weeks, especially after his brutal attack on Damian Priest during a match on SmackDown. Their current booking hints at a confrontation. But Triple H needs to push this feud to SummerSlam Night One instead.

Both stars are currently without confirmed matches at the premium live event. Their history and intensity deserve a grander platform than weekly programming. This bout could easily steal the show and elevate both superstars in the process.

The WWE Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria already has major consequences. If Lyra loses, she can no longer challenge for the title during Becky's reign. But to raise the stakes, Adam Pearce under Triple H's orders, should add a fresh twist: loser leaves RAW.

This opens up various possibilities. If Becky drops the title, she can head to SmackDown to chase the top-tier WWE Women's Championship. Lyra stays on RAW to defend the mid-card belt. Either way, both divisions benefit.

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu's steel cage match promises chaos. But there's a major risk of it turning into a numbers game.

The MFT - Hikuleo, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa, will likely interfere. To make this match truly fair, Triple H should ban the faction from ringside. Let Fatu and Solo settle their score one-on-one inside the cage without distractions. That way, fans get the war they've been waiting for.

Plus, it could finally reveal whether Solo can survive without his crew always backing him up.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll are scheduled to team up against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre on Night One. But that card is already tag team-heavy.

To balance both nights of the event, Triple H should move this celebrity-fueled tag match to Night Two. It adds star power to the second night while giving Night One room for more singles action. A possible trade could be Solo vs. Fatu moving to Night One.

Orton's presence will elevate Night Two, while the build-up remains just as effective either way.