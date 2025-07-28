Laurus Labs Shares: SEBI Ras Divided On Outlook Technicals Bullish, Fundamentals Worrying

Laurus Labs shares surged nearly 7% on Monday, hovering near its 52-week high.

In recent news triggers, the government of Andhra Pradesh allotted 531.77 acres of land in IP Rambilli Phase-II, Anakapalli district. The pharma company plans to set up Laurus Pharma Zone (LPZ), a manufacturing center, in this space.

SEBI-registered analyst Sameer Pande noted that on a daily timeframe, the stock is indicating a strong upside movement, supported by strong volumes and Relative Strength Index (RSI)around 88. Other technical indicators such as MACD, VWAP and others also suggest a strong positive movement.

On the monthly timeframe, Laurus Labs stock is showing a strong breakout pattern, trading above 100 and 200 day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating a sustained uptrend.

Pande identified strong support around ₹850-₹830 levels,

Last week, Laurus Labs reported their earnings performance for the June quarter.

SEBI-registered Financial Independence rated it as a“ weak quarter” with sharp declines in both revenue and profit. They added that demand pressures from its Anti-Retroviral (ARV) division continue, though the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) pipeline offers long-term potential.

Revenues fell 20% to ₹965 crore (YoY), impacted by weak ARV formulations and API business. While profits fell 80% to ₹33.4 crore, led by a lower operating leverage. Margins fell sharply to 15.8% vs 24.3% (YoY).

Financial Independence remains cautious in the near-term on the stock.

Meanwhile, post the earnings report, Goldman Sachs maintains a 'Sell' rating with a target price of ₹675, indicating 20% downside.

Data on Stocktwits shows that retail sentiment turned from 'neutral' to 'bullish' a day ago amid 'high' message volumes.

Laurus Labs sentiment and message volume on July 28 as of 1:30 pm IST. | source: Stocktwits

Laurus Labs shares have risen 48% year-to-date (YTD).

