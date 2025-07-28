3 WWE Superstars Who Could Replace Drew Mcintyre At Summerslam 2025 If He's Out

Drew McIntyre's SummerSlam 2025 status remains uncertain. Here are three big names who could step in.

Carmelo Hayes has been off the radar since his controversial DQ win over Damian Priest on SmackDown. The former NXT Champion isn't currently booked for SummerSlam, which keeps the door open for a late entry.

Given his red-hot heel run and technical skills, Hayes could slot in perfectly beside Logan Paul. It would be a major push for him on one of WWE's biggest stages.

If he returns this week and cuts a strong promo calling out Orton and Jelly Roll, the storyline could be adjusted quickly.

Grayson Waller recently declared the end of his tag team with Austin Theory, calling him deadweight. That leaves him wide open for new storylines, and SummerSlam could be the ideal pivot point.

Waller has teased a possible alliance with The New Day but hasn't committed yet. Before that plays out, WWE can have him show up on SmackDown, mock Orton and Jelly Roll, and pitch himself as Logan Paul's new partner.

His cocky persona fits well with Paul's, and WWE can easily write them into the show with one promo segment.

The Miz returned to SmackDown last week and went straight into trouble, slapping Jacob Fatu backstage before getting demolished in the ring.

But despite the loss, The Miz remains one of WWE's most experienced and marketable heels. He hasn't been booked for SummerSlam yet, and his alliance with Logan Paul in the past gives WWE a storyline shortcut.

He could cut a promo on SmackDown this week, mock Orton and Jelly Roll, and announce himself as McIntyre's replacement in a flash.