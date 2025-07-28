403
Kremlin claims Ukraine ‘trying to put cart before the horse’
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has dismissed Ukraine’s calls for a direct meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky as premature, stating that substantial progress on key issues must be made first. The comments followed a brief round of peace talks in Istanbul, which lasted less than an hour but resulted in some agreements on humanitarian matters, including prisoner swaps, return of fallen soldiers' remains, and the proposed creation of three online working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian concerns.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged that no major breakthroughs were expected but emphasized that the humanitarian agreements were a positive development. He described Russia’s proposals as constructive and focused on achieving tangible outcomes.
However, he criticized Kiev for pushing for a high-level summit too soon, likening it to “putting the cart before the horse.” Peskov stressed that groundwork must be laid before leaders can formalize any agreements.
Russia’s chief negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, reaffirmed that both sides still hold opposing views on crucial issues, as reflected in earlier draft proposals. Nevertheless, Moscow remains open to the possibility of a fourth round of negotiations.
