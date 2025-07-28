EU Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014: Overview And Implementation Experience Training Course (October 13-14, 2025) Highlighting Key Changes And Impacts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain critical insights into the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, active since January 2022, impacting global interventional trials. This course covers the harmonization of trial procedures, the Clinical Trial Information System (CTIS), and key regulatory requirements to ensure compliance and enhance operational efficiency.

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014: Overview and Implementation Experience Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CTR, which became applicable on 31st January 2022, is directly effective in all EU Member States and introduced the biggest change to the legal framework surrounding clinical trials since the Clinical Trials Directive was implemented. The CTR has already had a global impact as all interventional trials that take place even partially in an EU Member State need to comply with its regulatory requirements, at every stage of the trial life cycle.

This course will provide an essential understanding of the new Regulation and key associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU. It will provide an essential understanding to help with compliance with the new Regulation and key associated implementing acts and other texts for carrying out clinical trials in the EU. The programme will highlight the most important of these key requirements and how these have impacted so far on trials for biopharmaceutical companies, vendors and study sites since going live in 2022.

This will include explaining how the regulation has harmonised procedures for carrying out clinical trials across the EU and to simplify the clinical trial approval dossier by submission through a new clinical trial CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System).

Benefits of attending:



Gain an overview of the Clinical Trial Regulation and changes for trials in the EU

Understand the new Clinical Trials Information system (CTIS) and experience so far

Share experiences of implementing the Clinical Trials Regulation

Discuss the Clinical Trial Regulation implementation documents Understand the EU clinical trial authorisation process and experience

Key topics to be covered include:



Clinical Trials Information System

Clinical trial authorisation process

Safety reporting

Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products

Clinical trials conducted on children Regulatory inspection

Certifications:



CPD : 12 hours for your records Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend

This event is ideal for anyone requiring an understanding and update on the EU Clinical Trials Regulation (536/2014). The course is relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance (GCP auditors), vendor/CRO professionals, study sites and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.

It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise with/support clinical trial personnel, and all other professionals who want to know more about this important new regulation.

Key Topics Covered

Day 1

Background to the EU Clinical Trial Regulation



The development of European clinical trial legislation

The framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe Experience and challenges so far since Go Live

Overview of the key requirements and changes



Including:



Roles and responsibilities



Non-EU sponsors



Transparency Co-sponsorship

Harmonisation templates



Investigator Curriculum Vitae

Declaration of interest template

Site suitability

Informed consent and patient recruitment procedure Compensation for trial participants

Clinical Trial Regulatory Authorisation



The significant changes in clinical trial approval in the EU

The new clinical trial authorisation process

Substantial modifications

Notices

Requests for information End of study reports

Day 2

The new CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System)



What is CTIS?

How to use CTIS

CTIS training Transitioning to the regulation

Clinical Trial Ethical Approval and Informed Consent



Ethical approval considerations under the Regulation Informed consent changes under the regulation

EU Clinical Trial Regulation Documents



Serious breaches

Risk-proportionate approaches in clinical trials

Summaries of clinical trial results for laypersons Q&A document

Clinical Trials in Children



Considerations for running clinical trials on children

Assent and consent Key differences and requirements for running clinical trials on children compared to adults

Manufacturing



GMP requirements

Key requirements for IMPs and auxiliary medicinal products Labelling and packaging

Safety reporting



Adverse event reporting - requirements and definitions

Safety reporting requirements Safety reporting including RSI (reference safety information)

Inspection preparation under the new regulation



GCP and GMP inspection guidelines

How to prepare for inspection in the EU under the new EU Clinical Trial Requirements TMF guideline documentation considerations for inspection

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900