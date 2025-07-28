Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025 Policy Frameworks, Incentives, And Growth Potential Across 17 Major Countries

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover key insights in the“Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025,” covering policy frameworks, incentives, and growth potential across 17 major countries. Optimize your strategies with comprehensive analysis of renewable energy policies and technology-specific incentives in the Asia Pacific region.

Dublin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Renewable Energy Policy Handbook 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers 17 major countries in the Asia Pacific region - Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The report offers comprehensive information on major policies governing the renewable energy market in these countries. The report discusses renewable energy targets and plans along with the present policy framework, giving a fair idea of overall growth potential of the renewable energy industry. The report also provides major technology specific policies and incentives provided by the countries in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Solar power to set to become the largest renewable energy source by the end of 2030.

1.2 China to dominate global renewable capacity mix by 2030.

2 Renewable Energy Policy, Australia

2.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

2.2 Policy Snapshot

2.3 Renewable Energy Targets

2.4 Renewable Energy Policy Framework

2.5 State Level Policies and Incentives-South Australia

2.6 State Level Policies and Incentives-New South Wales (NSW)

2.7 State Level Policies and Incentives-Victoria

2.8 State Level Policies and Incentives-Tasmania

2.9 State Level Policies and Incentives-Queensland

2.10 State Level Policies and Incentives-Australian Capital Territory

2.11 State Level Policies and Incentives-Western Australia

2.12 State Level Policies and Incentives-Northern Territory

3 Renewable Energy Policy, Bangladesh

3.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

3.2 Policy Snapshot

3.3 Renewable Energy Targets

3.4 Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan 2022-2041

3.5 Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan (IEPMP) 2023

3.6 Hydrogen Energy

3.7 Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority Act

3.8 The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Act 2003

3.9 Net Metering

3.10 Solar Home Systems Program

4 Renewable Energy Policy, China

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Renewable Energy Targets

4.4 Energy Law

4.5 2024-2025 Energy Conservation and Carbon Reduction Action Plan

4.6 Renewable Energy Law

4.7 Implementation Plan for Synergistic Efficiency Improvement of Pollution Reduction and Carbon Reduction

4.8 International Science and Technology Co-operation Program for New and Renewable Energy

4.9 The 14th Five-Year Plan

4.10 Hydrogen Energy in China

4.11 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

4.12 Carbon Intensity Target

4.13 National Emission Trading Scheme (ETS)

4.14 Subsidy-Free Solar, Wind Power Policy

4.15 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Solar, China

4.16 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Wind, China

4.17 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Hydropower, China

4.18 Financial Incentives and Policy Support for Biopower, China

5 Renewable Energy Market, India

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 Electricity Act of 2003

5.5 National Renewable Energy Act, 2015

5.6 Cross Border Power Trade Regulation, 2020

5.7 Cross Border Electricity Trade, 2021

5.8 Scheme for Supply of Round-The-Clock (RTC) Renewable Energy

5.9 National Action Plan on Climate Change

5.10 Amendments in National Tariff Policy

5.11 Renewable Energy Certificates

5.12 Memorandum- "Make in India" for Local Content in Renewable Energy Products

5.13 Memorandum-Quality of Solar Modules

5.14 National Wind-Solar Hybrid Policy

5.15 National Repowering and Life Extension Policy for Wind Power Projects

5.16 Quality Control Manual for Grid Connected Rooftop Solar PV Systems and Solar PV Water Pumping Systems

5.17 Green Term Ahead Market (GTAM)

5.18 Green Energy Corridor

5.19 Extension on Waiver of Inter-State Transmission Charges

5.20 Union Budget Allocation

5.21 National Hydrogen Mission

5.22 Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana (PMSY)/PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana

5.23 Renewable Energy Auctions

5.24 Feed-in-Tariffs.

5.25 Support for Renewable Energy, India

6 Renewable Energy Market, Indonesia

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Policy Snapshot

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 National Energy Policy

6.5 New Tariff Regime for Renewables

6.6 Presidential Regulation 112

6.7 Indonesia Electricity Supply Plan (RUPTL), 2021-2030

6.8 Revocation of 32 regulations in the Energy and Minerals Sector in 2018

6.9 Other Electricity Sector Regulations

6.10 Net-metering scheme

6.11 Value-Added Tax and Import Duty Exemption for Renewable Energy Property

6.12 Geothermal Law

6.13 Geothermal Fund

6.14 Other Fiscal Incentives

6.15 OJK Carbon Exchange Regulation

7 Renewable Energy Policy, Japan

7.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

7.2 Policy Snapshot

7.3 Renewable Energy Targets

7.4 Basic Energy Plan until 2030

7.5 Sixth Strategic Energy Plan, 2021

7.6 Hydrogen Energy in Japan

7.7 Japan Renewable Energy Policy Platform

7.8 Amendment of the Renewable Energy Act (New Feed-in Tariff Act)

7.9 Feed-in Tariffs for Renewable Energy

7.10 Renewable Energy Auctions

7.11 RE 100

7.12 Establishment of New Energy Development Organization

7.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) in Japan

7.14 Act No. 89 of 2018

7.15 Cool Earth-Innovative Energy Technology Program

8 Renewable Energy Market, Kazakhstan

8.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

8.2 Policy Snapshot

8.3 Renewable Energy Targets

8.4 Law on Electricity

8.5 Law on the Use of Renewable Energy Sources

8.6 Doctrine for Carbon Neutrality by 2060

8.7 Hydrogen Energy

8.8 Long-Term Development Strategy for the Period up to 2025

8.9 Renewable Energy Auctions

8.10 New Financing Framework by EBRD for Renewables

9 Renewable Energy Policy, Laos

9.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

9.2 Policy Snapshot

9.3 Renewable Energy Targets

9.4 Renewable Energy Development Strategy

9.5 Hydrogen Energy

9.6 Law on Investment Promotion

9.7 National Green Growth Strategy to 2030

9.8 National Policy on Sustainable Hydropower Development

9.9 Nationally Determined Contribution

10 Renewable Energy Policy, Malaysia

10.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

10.2 Policy Snapshot

10.3 Renewable Energy Targets

10.4 National Energy Policy (2022 - 2040)

10.5 Twelfth Malaysia Plan, 2021-2025

10.6 Malaysia Renewable Energy Roadmap (MyRER)

10.7 National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR)

10.8 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

10.9 Net-Energy Metering (NEM)

10.10 National Renewable Energy Policy and Action Plan

10.11 Hydrogen Energy in Malaysia

10.12 Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act (EECA)

10.13 Green Investment Strategy

10.14 Green Technology Financing Scheme (GTFS)

10.15 Green Investment Tax Allowance (GITA) and Green Income Tax Exemption (GITE)

10.16 Large Scale Solar Photovoltaic (LSSPV) Program - Auctions

10.17 Supply Agreement of Renewable Energy (SARE)

10.18 Corporate Green Power Programme

11 Renewable Energy Market, New Zealand

11.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

11.2 Policy Snapshot

11.3 Renewable Energy Targets

11.4 Offshore Renewable Energy Bill

11.5 Energy Strategy, 2011-2021 (Energy Strategy 2050)

11.6 Energy Efficiency and Conservation Strategy, 2017-2022

11.7 Hydrogen Energy

11.8 National Policy Statement for Renewable Electricity Generation

11.9 Buy-back Rates for Solar Power

11.10 Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS)

11.11 Zero Carbon Bill

11.12 Bioenergy Initiative

11.13 Crown Loans Programme

11.14 Maori & Public Housing Renewable Energy Fund

12 Renewable Energy Policy, Pakistan

12.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

12.2 Policy Snapshot

12.3 Renewable Energy Targets

12.4 Hydrogen Energy

12.5 Power Sector Reforms

12.6 Alternative and Renewable Energy Policy (AREP) 2019

12.7 National Power Policy, 2015

12.8 Provincial power policies

12.9 Direct Sale of Renewable Electricity to End Users

12.10 Feed-in Tariffs (FiT), Pakistan

12.11 Auctions

12.12 Net-metering

12.13 Sindh Solar Energy Program

12.14 Tax Exemptions

12.15 National Solar Energy Initiative

13 Renewable Energy Policy, Philippines

13.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

13.2 Policy Snapshot

13.3 Renewable Energy Targets

13.4 National Renewable Energy Program (NREP)

13.5 Renewable Energy Act

13.6 Renewable Portfolio Standards

13.7 Green Energy Option Program (GEOP)

13.8 Net-Metering

13.9 Green Energy Auction Program (GEAP)

13.10 Open and Competitive Selection Process (OCSP)

13.11 Competitive Selection Process (CSP) for Power Supply Agreements

14 Renewable Energy market, Singapore

14.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

14.2 Policy Snapshot

14.3 Renewable Energy Targets

14.4 Electricity Act, 2002 (Amendment) Act, 2018

14.5 National Energy Policy

14.6 Solar PV Subsidies

14.7 Auctions

14.8 Net metering

14.9 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)

14.10 Tax Incentive for Energy Saving Equipment

14.11 Singapore's Carbon Tax

14.12 National Hydrogen Strategdy

15 Renewable Energy Policy, South Korea

15.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

15.2 Policy Snapshot

15.3 Renewable Energy Targets

15.4 Green Growth Policy

15.5 New Deal 2.0

15.6 Tenth Basic Plan

15.7 11th Basic Plan for Supply and Demand of Power (2024 - 2038)

15.8 Offshore Wind Promotion Act

15.9 Offshore Wind Power Supply Roadmap

15.10 Third Energy Master Plan 2019-2040

15.11 Korea Renewable Energy 3020 Plan

15.12 Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS)

15.13 Renewable Energy Certificates (REC)

15.14 Fixed price contract bidding system

15.15 Auctions

15.16 Hydrogen Energy

15.17 Tax Audit Exemption

15.18 Mandatory Use of Renewable Energy for Public Buildings

15.19 K-RE100 Scheme

16 Renewable Energy Policy, Taiwan

16.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

16.2 Policy Snapshot

16.3 Renewable Energy Targets

16.4 The Electricity Act

16.5 Renewable Energy Development Act (REDA)

16.6 New Green Energy Revolution

16.7 National Energy Program

16.8 Green Finance Action Plan

16.9 Solar Power Programs

16.10 Feed in Tariffs

16.11 Incentives for Renewable Energy Sources

16.12 Renewable Energy Auction

16.13 Other Programs and Initiatives

17 Renewable Energy Policy, Thailand

17.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

17.2 Policy Snapshot

17.3 Renewable Energy Targets

17.4 Thailand Integrated Energy Blueprint (TIEB)

17.5 Power Development Plan 2018-2037 (PDP2018)

17.6 Alternative Energy Development Plan 2015-2036

17.7 National Energy Plan (NEP)

17.8 Feed-in-Tariffs

17.9 Solar photovoltaic (PV) scheme for local household rooftops, 2019-2028

17.10 Net metering scheme for residential PV

17.11 Tax Incentives through Board of Investment

17.12 Hydrogen energy in Thailand

17.13 Carbon Credit

18 Renewable Energy Policy, Vietnam

18.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

18.2 Policy Snapshot

18.3 Renewable Energy Targets

18.4 Introduction of Competition in Power Market

18.5 Law on Electricity 2024

18.6 Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII)

18.7 Revised Power Development Plan VII (PDP VII)

18.8 Renewable Energy Development Strategy 2016-2030 with outlook until 2050 (REDS)

18.9 National Green Growth Strategy

18.10 Feed-in Tariffs (FiTs)

18.11 Avoided Cost Tariff (AVCT) for small hydro.

18.12 Net Metering Scheme

18.13 Model Power Purchase Agreements

18.14 Direct Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (DPPA)

18.15 Local Provincial Rules for renewable energy development

18.16 Competitive Auction Mechanism

18.17 Other incentives for Renewable Power Projects

