Ukrainian UAV Targets Russia's Leningrad
(MENAFN) A Ukrainian assault on Russia's Leningrad Region resulted in one fatality and three injuries, according to Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko.
In a series of updates shared on Telegram, Drozdenko revealed that Ukrainian forces used over 50 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the attack.
The raid occurred early on Sunday morning, and although local air defense systems largely countered the strike, several drones still crashed into residential buildings, causing fires.
The governor reported the death of one man and stated that three others, including a woman and two young people, suffered minor injuries.
Describing the attack as “an unprecedented strike,” Drozdenko confirmed that 51 drones were successfully intercepted and downed by Russian defenses.
Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense disclosed that nearly 100 Ukrainian drones were thwarted in Russian airspace during the night.
Despite renewed diplomatic efforts with Moscow, Kiev has continued to escalate its drone operations targeting various parts of Russia.
These recent assaults came on the heels of peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul earlier this week.
While no ceasefire was agreed upon, both sides made headway on humanitarian matters, such as the exchange of prisoners of war and civilians.
For months, Ukraine has been executing UAV attacks deep within Russian territory, often hitting civilian infrastructure.
The Russian government has consistently labeled these strikes as “terrorist attacks,” accusing Ukraine of deliberately targeting civilians.
