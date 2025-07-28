Bassem Tops CSI4* 1.50M Speed Class At Summer Showcase

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The second day of the Longines Tops International Arena Summer Showcase delivered a thrilling CSI4* 1.50m speed class, where speed and precision were paramount - and Qatar's Bassem Mohammed rose to the challenge with an outstanding clear round aboard F One USA, stopping the clock at 73.86 seconds to clinch the win.

Just fractions behind, Dutch rider Kevin Jochems and the eye-catching grey Casquetto van de Helle delivered a stylish, fault-free performance in 73.98 seconds, earning them a strong second place on home soil.

Saudi Arabia's Khaled Almobty took third with Davenport VDL, putting in a smooth and accurate round to finish clear in 75.21 seconds, continuing his run of form on the international circuit.

Belgium's Koen Vereecke piloted Oilily de Muze into fourth, followed by compatriot Gudrun Patteet in fifth aboard Sea Coast Chica V.V. Z, both riders showcasing excellent rhythm and control.

Rounding out the top ten in a class packed with elite combinations were Brazil's Rodrigo Pessoa (Major Tom), Mexico's Carlos Hank Guerreiro (H5 Origi Horta), the Netherlands' Willem Greve (Grandorado TN N.O.P.), and Paris Sellon of the USA (Drako de Maugre) - all producing faultless efforts and underlining the depth of quality on display.

With just over a second separating the top two riders, today's class was a showcase of speed, boldness, and brilliant horsemanship - proof once again that the Summer Showcase is one of Europe's must-watch summer stops.

Top 3 Results – CSI4* 1.50m Speed Class:

Bassem Mohammed (QAT) – F One USA – 0 faults – 73.86 sec

Kevin Jochems (NED) – Casquetto van de Helle – 0 faults – 73.98 sec

Khaled Almobty (KSA) – Davenport VDL – 0 faults – 75.21 sec