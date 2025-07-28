Congress Stages 'Colour Protest' As MP Assembly Opens Monsoon Session

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, July 28 (IANS) The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced on Monday with a charged political atmosphere, as Congress legislators staged a symbolic protest accusing the BJP-led government of reneging on its commitment to implement 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Clutching placards and“Girgit” (chameleon) toys, the Congress MLAs gathered before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi within the Assembly premises, alleging that the government was“changing colours like a chameleon” on the reservation issue.

The protest unfolded against the backdrop of a controversial directive issued by the Assembly Secretariat under Standing Order 94(2), which bans all forms of sloganeering and symbolic demonstrations within the legislature complex.

The circular, sent to MLAs on July 10, cited security concerns and restricted entry passes to a limited number of aides and drivers, prompting criticism from the opposition.

Congress MLAs condemned the move, asserting that the government was attempting to suppress dissent and keep both public representatives and the media at arm's length from legislative proceedings.

BJP MLA Umakant Sharma, meanwhile, took a dig at the Congress leadership, questioning the absence of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath from the House and attributing it to internal factionalism within the opposition ranks.

Inside the House, the session began with tributes led by Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar.

The Assembly paid homage to former legislators Raja Surendra Bahadur Singh, Raghunath Chaudhary, Shankar Lal Munnakhedi, and Sardar Sukhdev Singh, as well as former Union Minister Dr Girija Vyas, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Rupani, film actor Manoj Kumar, and folk artist Ramsahay Pandey.

Members also observed silence in memory of the victims of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

The session, scheduled to run until August 8, will feature ten sittings over twelve days. The government is expected to table three key Bills, including those related to commercial tax and higher education, alongside a Supplementary Budget.

According to Assembly Principal Secretary AP Singh, the Secretariat has received 3,377 questions -- 2,076 submitted online and 1,301 offline -- reflecting increased digital engagement.

Additionally, 226 call attention notices, 23 private member resolutions, 65 Zero Hour submissions, one Rule 139 notice, and one adjournment motion have been filed.

As the session progresses, the battle lines are expected to sharpen over issues of governance, transparency, and social justice, with the OBC reservation debate likely to dominate proceedings.