Accidental Shoutout From Mrbeast Sends Traffic Surge To Moneyline

In a twist of internet fate, Moneyline , a new sports information portal, saw a massive traffic surge after being unintentionally name-dropped in recent MrBeast videos.

On December 19, 2024, traffic to the site skyrocketed from an average of 40–60 daily visitors to nearly 3,000 in a single day, all without a single dollar spent on advertising. The unexpected influx puzzled the team behind Moneyline , currently in public beta, until they traced the source to MrBeast's YouTube video titled“Beast Games”, where at the 15:40 mark, the YouTube megastar clearly says "Moneyline" while referencing his actual sponsor, MoneyLion.

While Moneyline is unrelated to the financial services brand, the similarity in names led thousands of viewers to type in the wrong URL, sending over 55,000 unique visits and more than 1,000 user signups to the sports prediction platform.

Moneyline allows sports fans to make predictions on major sporting events, with future plans to enable top pickers to monetize their insights by selling picks to other users. The platform does not offer real-money betting but links to licensed sportsbooks.

“This was an unexpected but exciting moment for us,” said the team behind Moneyline.“We've been developing this for over two years and just launched in beta with friends and family. The MrBeast mispronunciation gave us valuable traffic insights and early user feedback, all before our official marketing push.”

With beta testing nearly complete, Moneyline is preparing to launch new features soon; this time, intentionally attracting attention.

