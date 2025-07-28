Europe Real Estate Market Size Witnesses Robust Growth Rate Of CAGR 4.50%, Exceeding USD 2.41 Billion By 2033

Europe Real Estate Market Overview

Market Size in 2024: USD 1.62 Billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 2.41 Billion

Market Growth Rate: 4.50% (2025-2033)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the Europe real estate market size was valued at USD 1.62 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reach USD 2.41 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% from 2025-2033.

Europe Real Estate Industry Trends and Drivers:

The real estate market in Europe is undergoing notable changes, being driven by new demand and investment factors in different parts of the region. Population growth in metropolitan areas is leading to more urban expansion and therefore more infrastructural investment and housing diversification. With the transformation of cities into smart and fully integrated ecosystems, the focus of investors increasingly falls on long-term energy smart, connective, and digital strategies. This is strengthening the current impact of PropTech, which is redesigning the management, leasing, and valuation of assets. Simultaneously, low-interest rates continue to unlock easy financing options, which both private and institutional investors are further encouraged to participate. The ongoing demographic shift, especially population aging, which is pivotal alongside the mix-used-middle housing to both urban and suburban zones, calls for real estate integrated more healthcare assets of for public housing alongside the demanding healthcare services.

The focus on environmentally sustainable policies has translated into heightened consideration for green standards when developing or refurbishing multi-property blocks. This, in turn, is driving up eco-conscious investor demand. Further, developers are equipped with sophisticated automation and renewable technologies that enable them to meet consumer and regulatory demands, especially in compliance with climate commitments in the EU Green Deal. In the meantime, e-commerce is accelerating changes in logistics and warehousing, creating a surge in the demand for last-mile delivery hubs. There is a parallel evolution of retail into experiential, hybrid formats which blend leisure, brick-and-mortar, and online shopping. These developments create powerful opportunities for the diversified growth of real estate in Europe, especially as a growing number of investors are shifting focus to future-ready, resilient assets.

Germany is now spearheading this evolution, sustaining its competitive edge by maintaining a balanced, innovation-focused real estate sector. Development activity is increasing in Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt, fueled by comprehensive transport networks, strong economic activity, and forward-looking legislation. These trends are also notable in Southern Europe, particularly in tourism and business travel, with strong momentum in hospitality and commercial real estate. Spain and Italy are uniquely positioned to capitalize on foreign direct investment due to their cultural and geographic advantages, while Eastern European countries rapidly scale their logistics infrastructure to boost intra-regional trade. With a focus on lasting value, the outlook remains positive across all asset classes (residential, industrial, commercial, and mixed-use) due to strong fundamentals and innovation-driven adaptability.

Europe Real Estate Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Property:



Residential

Commercial

Industrial Land

Analysis by Business:



Sales Rental

Analysis by Mode:



Online Offline

Regional Analysis:



Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Latest News and Developments:



March 2025: Telescope, a Norwegian prop-tech startup, secured EUR 3.7 million seed funding to help European real estate owners transform climate compliance into strategic advantage. Its SaaS platform assesses physical risks (floods, fires) and biodiversity impacts (protected species, habitats) using granular data, enabling actionable insights for development and sustainability transitions.

March 2025: Manova Partners launched its Manova European Logistics Real Estate Fund II (MELREF II), targeting EUR 300–500 million for institutional investors. The fund aimed for a 5% yield, focused on prime logistics assets across Europe, and followed a core/core+ strategy.

March 2025: Apollo Global Management launched its first European real estate credit fund targeting wealthy investors, aiming to grow its USD 150 billion private wealth portfolio. The fund, seeded with USD 170 million from an Apollo insurance affiliate, focused on senior loans to low-risk properties and was structured as a semi-liquid perpetual vehicle.

December 2024: Lionel Messi's real estate investment trust, Edificio Rostower Socimi, debuted on Spain's Portfolio Stock Exchange with a market cap of EUR 223 million. The company owns properties across Spain, Andorra, London, and Paris. June 2024: Four former executives from Cromwell Property Group and Valad Europe launched MC Property, a pan-European real estate investment firm focused on industrial.

Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2019-2024)

Market Outlook (2025-2033)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Strategic Recommendations

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

