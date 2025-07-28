Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s BIST 100 Kicks Off Monday on High Note

2025-07-28 04:07:09
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s key stock index, the BIST 100, started Monday’s trading session at 10,672.99 points, marking a 0.29% gain or an increase of 30.39 points from its previous closing level.

On the prior trading day, Friday, the BIST 100 dropped by 0.43%, settling at 10,642.60 points. The day’s trading volume reached 83.2 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to approximately $2.05 billion.

As of 10:25 a.m. local time (0725 GMT) on Monday, currency exchange rates were recorded at 40.5540 Turkish liras per US dollar, 47.5660 per euro, and 54.5100 per British pound.

Meanwhile, the price of gold per ounce stood at $3,342, and Brent crude oil was priced at $68 per barrel.

