'Tujhe Pata Hai Mera Baap Kaun Hai': Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Admits Pulling Power Card During Student Days
“You know the Delhi phrase, 'Tujhe pata hai mera baap kaun hai?' I used it once. But it didn't work-because I was from Assam," Gogoi revealed during an India Today podcast. He stated that the name didn't have the same significance in Delhi, explaining,“People in Delhi don't really know where the North East is. If I was from Delhi, maybe there would've been some 'respect'.”
Gogoi noted he has deliberately refrained from using his father's name to his advantage. He said,“People who know me know I've never fronted my father's background" and emphasised his desire to be evaluated based on his own achievements rather than his family ties.Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi to lead Cong's charge during Op Sindoor debate in Parl today 'I wanted to create my own identity'
“There's a different kind of attention or treatment that comes when people find out who your father is. So I would just say he works in government. And when people would press to know more, I would block the question. I wanted to create my own identity," India Today quoted him as saying.
The discussion also delved into Delhi's elite circles, where the children of politicians and bureaucrats are often labelled“baba log,” a term associated with inherited privilege. Gaurav Gogoi, however, recalled a different experience. He shared,“I used to naively say 'No, I don't know him' when people brought up my dad, because I genuinely wanted to keep that separation.”Also Read | Himanta Sarma vows to 'reveal' details on Gaurav Gogoi on 'September 10'
He stressed while he bears the legacy of a respected leader, he chooses to create his own path, guided not by his family name, but by his actions.
Meanwhile, as per PTI sources, the party's Deputy Leader in the House, Gogoi, is likely to lead the opposition party's charge on the first day of the debate in Parliament as Monsoon session continues. The two sides have agreed to a 16-hour debate in each House.
