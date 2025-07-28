Gout Epidemiology Report 2025-2035, In-Market Drugs Sales, Pipeline Therapies, And Regional Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group)USD 2.1 BillionUSD 6.3 Billion10.50%

In 2025, gout market growth practically stands still due to increasing incidence of gout cases worldwide, together with building awareness and expectations for the better treatment of the disease. Gout, a form of chronic inflammatory arthritis, is precipitated by excess uric acid in the body. Excess uric acid precipitates crystals in the joints resulting in sudden pain, inflammation, and redness, often most severe in the big toe.

Key Market Drivers

There is increase in obesity, diabetes, and hypertension, all risk factors for gout, and as such, are driving the market. Besides this, dietary changes, sedentary lifestyle, and the consumption of alcohol have all compounded the disease burden.

The increase in the aging population, thus another essential driver factor, is also worth considering. Older adults are more prone to chronic diseases that include gout and will require long-term management and treatment.

Evolving Treatment Landscape

The pharmaceutical market is being altered with the evolution and use of urate-lowering drugs, NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and colchicine that still basically treat symptoms. Newer medications come into the market for better control of uric acid with fewer side effects, thus enhancing patient compliance and outcome.

Pharmaceutical companies are focusing mostly on R&D in biologics and long-acting treatments. Other trends contributing to adaptation of treatment to individual patient needs include increasing attention to personalized medicine and biomarker-guided therapy.

Gout Market Epidemiology Report provides a detailed analysis of the current marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug OverviewMechanism of ActionRegulatory StatusClinical Trial ResultsDrug Uptake and Market Performance

Most influential companies in the Gout Market:

The market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Almatica

Takeda

Teijin Pharma

Fuji Yakuhin/Mochida Pharmaceutical

Arthrosi Therapeutics

Dyve Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences

Shanton Pharma

LG Chem

