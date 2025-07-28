EQS-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Market Launch

cyan technology to partner with Orange Romania in strengthening cybersecurity offering

cyan technology to partner with Orange Romania in strengthening cybersecurity offering Munich, July 28, 2025 – cyan AG (XETR: CYR), a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions, announces a partnership with Orange Romania - one of the country's leading telecommunications providers with over 9.7 million mobile customers and 1.2 million fixed internet customers - to implement additional layers of defense against digital threats.



The planned implementation of“CyberFilter” will extend protection to both mobile and wireline subscribers, addressing the needs of B2C and B2B customers. The solution focuses on network-based security (OnNet Core/Plus), effectively blocking cyber threats at the network level. This ensures seamless wide-reaching protection fully embedded within Orange Romania's existing service environment and will be deployed in several phases.



Marius Maican Chief Technology Officer, Orange Romania:“Our collaboration with cyan marks an important step in strengthening our cybersecurity offering. With this partnership, we will be able to deliver seamless, proactive protection to our subscribers. It is a key part of our long-term strategy to raise the level of digital security across Romania.”



Thomas Kicker, CEO cyan AG:“We are proud to support Orange Romania in advancing their cybersecurity strategy with our network-based protection technology. This collaboration underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship within Orange Romania and reflects our shared goal of delivering scalable, seamless security.”



About Orange:

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators, with sales of €40.3 billion in 2024 and 125,800 employees as of March 31, 2025, including 69,700 in France. The Group served 294 million customers as of March 31, 2025, including 256 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. These figures take into account the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain related to the creation of the MASORANGE joint venture. The Group is present in 26 countries (including unconsolidated countries).



Orange is also a world leader in telecommunications services to multinational companies under the Orange Business brand. In February 2023, the Group presented its "Lead the Future" strategic plan, built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to strengthen Orange's leadership in service quality.



Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).



For more information (on the web and on your mobile): , the Orange News app or to follow us on X: @presseorange.



Orange and any other Orange product or service names mentioned in this press release are trademarks owned by Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.



About cyan

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a provider of intelligent cybersecurity solutions with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The company offers IT security products for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet providers and financial service providers. cyan's solutions are integrated as white label products into the apps and system landscape of international business partners, who then offer those to private and business customers under their own brand.



In addition, cyan operates its own research and development center with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. cyan's customers include among others the Orange Group, the telecom group Deutsche Telekom (Magenta/T-Mobile), Claro Chile (América Móvil Group) and dtac (Telenor Group).



More information at:



