Four Dead In Train Crash In Germany
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four people were killed and others seriously injured when a passenger train derailed in southwestern Germany yesterday, police said in a statement.
There were around 100 people on board, police in the city of Stuttgart said, adding that two carriages had left the tracks between the towns of Riedlingen and Munderkingen.
The train was on a roughly 90km route between Sigmaringen and Ulm, a police spokesperson said earlier yesterday. The cause of the crash was under investigation, the police statement said.
A picture by German news agency DPA showed carriages largely intact but jackknifed into each other and rolled onto their sides.
