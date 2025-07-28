Sheikh Joaan Crowns Winners Of Men's 400M Freestyle At Aquatics Worlds
Singapore: Qatar Olympic Committee President and Senior Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani crowned the winners of the men's 400m freestyle race at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, currently taking place in Singapore.
Action during the 2025 World Aquatics Championships
Germany's Lukas Maertens claimed the gold medal with a time of 3:42.35, ahead of Australia's Samuel Short, who secured the silver medal with a time of 3:42.37, while South Korea's Woomin Kim took the bronze medal with a time of 3:42.60.
This award ceremony comes as part of the Qatar Olympic Committee's ongoing commitment to supporting athletes at major global events and reaffirming Qatar's active presence on the international sporting stage - especially following the nation's successful hosting of the previous edition of the championships in Doha in 2024.
