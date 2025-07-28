Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Peru National Day

Peru National Day


2025-07-28 04:00:20

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of The Republic of Peru as you celebrate the 204th anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Peru enjoy a strong and growing relationship based on mutual respect, shared democratic values, commitment to economic freedom and regional security.  Our two nations work together to promote prosperity and confront both transnational crime and the flow of illegal immigration.  Our nearly 200 years of bilateral relations have advanced security and created jobs in both nations securing a brighter future for our region.

As we mark this important occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening the partnership between the United States and Peru.  We look forward to building on our progress and continuing to stand together in defense of our shared values.

MENAFN28072025004514009831ID1109849986

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search