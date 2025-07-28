Peru National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my sincere congratulations to the people of The Republic of Peru as you celebrate the 204th anniversary of your independence.
The United States and Peru enjoy a strong and growing relationship based on mutual respect, shared democratic values, commitment to economic freedom and regional security. Our two nations work together to promote prosperity and confront both transnational crime and the flow of illegal immigration. Our nearly 200 years of bilateral relations have advanced security and created jobs in both nations securing a brighter future for our region.
As we mark this important occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening the partnership between the United States and Peru. We look forward to building on our progress and continuing to stand together in defense of our shared values.
