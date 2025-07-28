$22M Afs Girls' School Building Inaugurated In Faryab
MAIMANA (Pajhwok): A new building for a girls' school has been constructed and put into service in northern Faryab province at a cost of 22 million afghanis.
The facility for Iti Arooq Primary Girls' School was officially opened on Sunday afternoon in the Almar district.
The project, funded by Norway, was implemented by the Danish Assistance to Afghan Rehabilitation and Technical Training (DAARTT).
Maulvi Hamidullah Arshad, director of the provincial education department, said the new building includes 13 classrooms and essential amenities, providing a safe and conducive learning environment for 450 students in a single shift.
He highlighted the importance of education, noting that schools play a crucial role in shaping future generations and producing professionals such as doctors, engineers, and scholars.
Eng. Saifuddin Muradi, head of DAARTT in Faryab, said the building was constructed to international standards. It features classrooms, an administrative office, a laboratory, a guard room, a water well, a boundary wall, a children's playground, desks and chairs, furnishings, and a solar-powered electricity system.
Residents welcomed the development. Maulvi Nooruddin, a resident, expressed his happiness, recalling that children previously studied in tents under the scorching sun, facing numerous challenges.
