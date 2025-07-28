403
Türkiye Battles Against Wildfires
(MENAFN) Türkiye is confronting numerous wildfires that have erupted across the nation, with over 5,000 emergency personnel, more than 100 aircraft, and thousands of ground vehicles dispatched to control the fires, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Sunday.
The firefighting efforts are coordinated across various sectors to manage the rapidly spreading blazes.
The General Directorate of Forestry, with assistance from all relevant agencies involved in the Türkiye Disaster Response Plan, is spearheading the firefighting operations.
The efforts are being conducted both by air and on the ground in provinces identified as high-risk, including Karabuk, Bursa, Antalya, Mersin, Ankara, and Kahramanmaras. These regions are among the hardest hit by the fires.
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli provided an update, stating, "Yesterday, we fought 84 fires across the country—36 in forested areas and 48 in non-forest areas."
He cautioned that wildfire risks continue to remain high throughout Türkiye. "We are going through high-risk days when it comes to forest fires. Not only we, but also our citizens must remain on high alert until October 2025," he warned.
Yumakli also indicated that specific areas, including Türkiye's southern Marmara, northern Aegean, western Black Sea, and interior Aegean regions, are currently at a critical level of risk.
"We’ve positioned our resources accordingly," he noted, highlighting that the government has strategically deployed resources to deal with the heightened threats in these regions.
In line with the ongoing efforts, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his concerns about the situation, emphasizing the country’s continuous mobilization to battle the fires.
He underlined the importance of safeguarding Türkiye’s "Green Homeland" and stated that the nation is actively engaged in a comprehensive approach to combat the wildfires both aerially and on the ground.
In a statement shared on X, Erdogan confirmed that Türkiye remains in a constant state of preparedness, showing the country's unwavering commitment to managing this urgent crisis.
