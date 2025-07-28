Rupali Ganguly Offers Prayers With Husband Ashwin On Sawan Somwar
The couple offered prayers and sought Lord Shiva's blessings, embracing the spiritual significance of the holy month. The 'Anupamaa' actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of her photos from the visit. In one of the photos, Rupali is captured softly speaking into the ear of Nandi, the sacred bull associated with Lord Shiva.
In temples devoted to Lord Shiva, it is a traditional practice for devotees to whisper their prayers and wishes into the ear of Nandi, the sacred bull. This gesture stems from the belief that Nandi, as Lord Shiva's devoted companion and gatekeeper, serves as a messenger who can carry their heartfelt messages to the deity.
Some of the stills show the actress performing puja alongside her husband. For the caption, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actress wrote,“Sawan Somwaar aur mere Mahakaal Jai Shree Mahakaal Jai Maa Harsiddhi Jai Shree KaalBhairav Har Har Mahadev. @ashwinkverma @ddheeraj_d_dev #jaimahakaal #ujjain #anupamaa #rupaliganguly #divine #shravansomvar.”
Today marks the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan, also known as Sawan Somwar. It coincides with the Chaturthi tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. It is being said that this month holds special significance for Lord Shiva and is considered one of the most sacred times for his worship.
Work-wise, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the titular role in StarPlus' popular show 'Anupamaa,' which is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show, which is said to be a remake of the Bengali series“Sreemoyee” stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria as second generation leads. It premiered on 13 July 2020 and has been ruling the TRP charts since its premiere.
