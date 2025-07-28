The 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week Held In Guizhou

GUIYANG, China, July 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Discover Guizhou:

On July 26, the opening ceremony of the 2025 China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week (CAECW) was held at the permanent venue of the China-ASEAN Education Cooperation Week in Gui'an New Area, Guiyang, Guizhou. The event was co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education, and the People's Government of Guizhou Province.

The 2025 CAECW took place from July 24 to 27, under the theme "Smart Education Empowering People-to-People Exchanges, Educational Cooperation Enhancing Common Development." This year's edition focused on showcasing the achievements of China-ASEAN cultural and people-to-people exchanges, enhancing the platform functions of CAECW, and deepening innovative models of "Education+" projects. The event aimed to attract broader participation from ASEAN countries and Belt and Road partners, and was expected to establish a brand for large-scale, impactful China-ASEAN educational and cultural exchange programs, which would contribute to building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

A total of 116 activities were held during the 2025 CAECW. Of these, 19 events were staged during the opening period, while 97 activities will take place throughout the remainder of the year. It was expected that over 60 agreements or memorandums would be signed, 8 joint overseas (industry) colleges or research institutes would be established, and 6 internship and training bases would be built. Additionally, 3 high-level vocational education communities or industry-education alliances would be formed, and it was expected that 1,100 international youth would come to Guizhou for study tours and exchange visits.

As the only intergovernmental exchange and cooperation platform between China and ASEAN dedicated to education, the CAECW has been successfully held 18 times. Through faculty and student exchanges, youth dialogues, and cultural immersion programs, CAECW has increasingly become an important international platform for strengthening people-to-people ties between China and ASEAN. It has also served as a vital bridge for fostering mutual understanding and friendship among the younger generation and deepening mutual trust at the grassroots level.

With a focus on integrating education with culture, tourism, sports, scientific innovation, industry, business, and trade, CAECW has grown from an initial platform for exchanging educational ideas into a comprehensive platform for multi-level and wide-ranging cooperation in both cultural and economic fields. It has created a series of influential branded initiatives, made significant contributions to bilateral relations, and played a positive role in building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Looking ahead, CAECW will further deepen the principles of openness, inclusiveness, and win-win cooperation. It will align closely with regional development trends and the educational needs of young talent, continuously expand areas of cooperation, and explore innovative "Education+" cooperation models. Building on the valuable experience of the past 18 editions, CAECW will move forward with greater vision, further enhancing its influence and injecting sustained vitality into the creation of a more resilient China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

SOURCE Discover Guizhou

