New Research Reveals UK Court Guidance Has Transformed Court Bundles With 93% Of Experts Finding The Process Easier

Tim Long, CEO of Zylpha

- Tim Long, CEOLONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zylpha , a leading provider of legal technology solutions, today released "The State of Bundling - 2025 Report ," revealing that the changes made in May 2020 to electronic court bundles has been overwhelmingly successful, with 93% of legal professionals finding bundle creation easier than before the changes implemented.The comprehensive research, conducted through a four-week LinkedIn survey of over 2000 legal professionals, provides the first major independent assessment of how the legal profession has adapted to the changes five years after their introduction during the COVID-19 pandemic.Key Findings:Dramatic Improvement in User Experience:.93% of respondents found creating court bundles easier since the digital transition.80% described the process as "much easier".Only 5% experienced any difficulties, with zero respondents finding it "much more difficult"Strong Initial Reception:.72% found electronic bundles "much easier" to use when first introduced in May 2020.83.1% had either positive or neutral experiences with the transition.Resistance was minimal, with only 8.3% finding the change challengingChallenges Remain in Infrastructure:While the overall response was positive, the research identified two primary areas for continued improvement:.Technical Issues (40.9%): Including file size problems, formatting issues, and software compatibility challenges..Court System Integration (30.1%): Institutional barriers and compatibility issues between court procedures and digital systems."This research validates what we've observed in the field – the legal profession has embraced digital court bundles far more successfully than many anticipated," said Tim Long, CEO, at Zylpha. "The data shows that concerns about digital transformation in the legal sector were largely unfounded, with the benefits far outweighing any drawbacks."Research MethodologyTo ensure unbiased results, Zylpha deliberately targeted LinkedIn users with a high probability of not being existing clients. The survey was conducted without financial incentives, with complete anonymity, and designed to avoid the common industry practice of identifying problems that align with sponsor solutions."We wanted to distance this research from manipulative content tactics," noted the research team. "The goal was to provide an independent, transparent assessment of how the profession has truly adapted to these changes."The complete "State of Bundling - 2025 Report" is available for download atAbout ZylphaFounded in 2004 and based in Southampton, UK, Zylpha is a leading legal technology company specialising in innovative Court bundling software solutions. The company develops cutting-edge tools designed to streamline the document preparation process for law firms and legal teams, helping legal professionals create compliant, professional court bundles efficiently and accurately.Zylpha's technology serves the legal sector by reducing administrative burden and improving workflow efficiency, allowing lawyers to focus on delivering exceptional client service. For more information, visit

