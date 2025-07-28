403
Authorities Find Former South Korean Lawmaker Dead
(MENAFN) A former South Korean legislator, who had been under investigation for his alleged connections with ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, was discovered dead, according to local news reports on Monday.
The remains of Choi Ho, a former member of the Gyeonggi Provincial Assembly, were located on a hill in Pyeongtaek, approximately 75 kilometers (46 miles) south of Seoul.
This discovery came roughly an hour after his family notified authorities that he was missing, as reported by a news agency.
Authorities stated that they suspect Choi left his residence on Sunday and took his own life. However, no suicide note was found to provide further clarity.
Choi had been selected by the then-ruling People Power Party to run for mayor of Pyeongtaek in the June 2022 local elections.
Prosecutors have been looking into allegations that President Yoon, along with his wife Kim Keon Hee, exerted influence to secure Choi’s nomination.
