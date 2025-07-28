Nabanna Turned Into Virtual Fortress Over 'March To State Secretariat' Rally By Job-Losing Teachers
All arrangements have been made to stop the march at a distance from the state secretariat Nabanna, as called by the joint forum, whose associates are determined to proceed with the protest rally despite the Calcutta High Court denying permission for the same last week.
The police have been active since Monday morning to maintain the law and order situation. Heavy iron barricades have been installed at three main locations in Howrah city to prevent protesters from defying court orders and taking out processions.
Arrangements have been made to block various important points leading to the state secretariat. The three main entrances to the city leading to Nabanna have been sealed with large iron barricades since morning.
Iron and concrete barricades have been installed near the Railway Museum adjacent to Howrah Station, the Ramkrishnapur Ghat Gate on Foreshore Road, and the Bangabashi intersection on GT Road. At the same time, large iron guardrails have been kept ready for barricading near Shibpur Kazipara intersection and Nabanna.
A platform of jobless teachers and government employees had given a call for a march to Nabanna, demanding reinstatement of 26,000 school teachers and staff, recruitment for primary teachers, and a hike in Dearness Allowance.
The Calcutta High Court, however, banned gathering for the march while hearing an appeal of a business organisation in Mangalahat.
Following the court's directive, the Howrah City Police have not given any permission for this march to Nabanna Abhiyan. Despite this, the organisations are determined to take to the streets to press for their demands.
Convenor of the Joint Forum of State Government Employees, Bhaskar Ghosh, said that they would take out their protest from Shahid Minar in Kolkata. "If we are stopped in Howrah, then we will start our protest demonstrations there," he added.
Meanwhile, in view of the possible protest march, about 2,000 policemen have been deployed to prevent illegal gatherings. Three water cannons are also being kept ready. About 10 drones will be flown by the Howrah City Police to keep a watch on the processions and gatherings.
On Sunday, Howrah City Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi clarified that the police did not permit the march as there is a court ban on it.
"Even after this, if anyone gathers for the 'march to Nabanna', the Howrah City Police will declare them illegal and take strict legal action," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment