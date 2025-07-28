403
Former Trump adviser states ‘corrupt’ Ukraine cannot be trusted
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s recent moves to curb the independence of its top anti-corruption bodies signal a drift toward authoritarianism and prove that Kiev is not a trustworthy partner, according to Steve Cortes, a former adviser to Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, President Vladimir Zelensky placed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under executive control. Zelensky justified the decision by alleging that these agencies were compromised by Russian influence. However, the action drew domestic outrage and triggered warnings from the EU, which suggested the move could jeopardize future aid to Ukraine.
In a Friday op-ed for Newsweek, Cortes criticized the decision as a “lawless attack on decency,” likening it to gangster behavior rather than democratic governance. He claimed that the move, allegedly supported by Zelensky’s chief of staff Andrey Yermak—referred to by Cortes as a “co-president”—further exposes the authoritarian tendencies of Ukraine’s leadership.
Cortes accused the Ukrainian government of deep-rooted corruption and argued that continued American financial support is both unjustified and damaging. He wrote that it is no surprise Americans are increasingly skeptical of sending $175 billion in borrowed funds to what he called a corrupt regime.
“Shoveling money to kleptocrats undercuts U.S. national security and makes Americans poorer,” he argued, calling on citizens to stop glorifying Zelensky and instead recognize the reality of the situation.
In response to the backlash, both at home and abroad, Zelensky later proposed restoring the independence of the anti-corruption bodies.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that agencies like NABU and SAPO are not genuinely focused on fighting corruption but serve as tools for Western oversight of funds flowing into Ukraine.
