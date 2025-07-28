Saiyaara's Title Track Becomes First Indian Song To Top Spotify's Global Viral 50 Chart

Saiyaara's title track has made history by becoming the first Indian song to top Spotify's Global Viral 50 chart, surpassing global artists like Justin Bieber, Blackpink, and Billie Eilish.

'Saiyaara' is making a new record every day. This movie has already made many records in India, now it is spreading its charm at the world level. The title track of the film is now making its mark everywhere. It has become the first Indian song to top the Global Viral 50 chart on Spotify. It has surpassed the songs of top singers like Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Blackpink, and Sabrina Carpenter.

Tanishk Bagchi shared the good news with fans

The title track of Sairaa sung by Faheem Abdullah has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. This song has topped the chartbuster by leaving behind world-famous singers like Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Blackpink, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, and Sabrina Carpenter. Now Tanishk Bagchi has made a special post on his Instagram account celebrating this big achievement. He wrote in a special note, "We did it. Sairaa is now number 1 on Global Viral Spotify. This moment belongs to every beat behind the song."

A post shared by Tanishk (@tanishk_bagchi)

Bagchi thanks Mohit Suri, Aditya Chopra

He further added, "Thanks to Mohit Suri sir, for thinking so far ahead. Irshad bhai, for writing words that touch our hearts. Arslan and Faheem, your music and your voices have brought the skies closer. YRF, thank you for believing in us and supporting us. And to every listener, every sharer, every dreamer, this is yours too."

Meanwhile, "Saiyaara" has created history at the box office. This movie starring newcomers Ahan Pandey and Anit Padda has become one of the highest grossing films in the new comer genre. It has crossed the figure of 300 crores (worldwide).