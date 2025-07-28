Something Truly Unique: Washington Sundar On Maiden Test Century In Manchester Draw

Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): Following his maiden Test and international ton during a hard-fought draw against England at Manchester during the fourth Test, Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar said that the century feels special and the feeling is "difficult to put into words" as reaching three figures in whites is "something truly unique".After missing out on centuries against England twice in the past, most recently in 2021, when he was left stranded at scores of 85* and 96*, Sundar got his moment when it mattered the most. Promoted to number five for his rock-solid technique to guard an injured Rishabh Pant, Sundar stood tall with leftie and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, forging an alliance worth 203 runs. Ahead of the final Test at The Oval starting two days later, the duo managed to tire out and rattle the Englishmen as a huge workload awaits them in a Test match where India is heading with a psychological advantage. Sundar shared his feelings while speaking to JioHotstar, saying, "It feels very special. Honestly, it's difficult to put this feeling into words because a Test hundred is something truly unique. Every century matters, but this one holds special significance. I got the opportunity to bat at number five, and my only focus was to fight for an entire day. That was the only message from the coach as well. I am just really glad we managed to draw this match."

Sundar's All-Round Brilliance

Speaking about the team's approach in their second innings, Washington said that the team wanted to play to the merit of the ball, as the wicket offered something to both seamers and spinners alike. "Our focus was to stay disciplined and give everything we could. To experience the moments we did today, especially after managing to draw the game, feels amazing. I think the whole team played really well throughout the Test match, and now it is going to be even more exciting heading into the next one," he concluded. In three Tests of this series so far, Sundar has scored 205 runs in six innings, averaging 51.25, with a century to his name. He has also taken seven wickets in five innings at an average of 35.85, with best figures of 4/22 at Lord's. Sundar, with the bat, has been a valuable asset for India, scoring 673 runs in 12 matches and 22 innings at an average of 44.86, with a century and four fifties to his name. With 32 wickets at an average of 27.87 and best figures of 7/59, including a fifer and ten-fer, Sundar could be the successor of Ravichandran Ashwin that Team India is looking for. At the age of 25, Sundar has already made a significant impact, and with years of grooming and hard work, could establish himself as one of the world's best cricketers. Notably till yet, he has played seven of his 12 Tests away from home and managed to create a solid impact in them, be it at Brisbane in 2021 (a century stand with Shardul Thakur), Melbourne in 2024 (a partnership of over 100 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy), Lord's (a four-wicket haul helping India set 193 for themselves) and Old Trafford this year.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73. In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw. The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31. (ANI)