Housefull 5 To Black Bag: 10 Exciting OTT Releases To Watch This Week
From big-budget comedies like Housefull 5 to intense thrillers like Black Bag, this week's OTT lineup promises a mix of fun, suspense, and binge-worthy entertainment for all.
Several exciting movies and web series are ready to entertain audiences on OTT platforms this week. New content will be streaming on popular platforms like Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Prime Video, Zee 5, and Sony Liv. Content from various genres like thriller, drama, action, mystery, comedy, and family drama will entertain OTT lovers. Let's take a look at the movies and series releasing on OTT this week.
Brother (Thammudu)
This action-adventure movie starring Nithin, Laya, Varsha Bollamma, and Sapthami Gowda in the lead roles was a disappointment when it was released in theaters. The story of this movie is how a younger brother keeps his promise to his older sister. Nithin worked hard for this movie, but it did not yield any results. However, the movie Tammudu got another opportunity in the form of OTT to impress the audience.
Release date: August 1
Beyond The Bar
This is a Korean drama series that shows how a lawyer fights for the values of his legal system and faces challenges from his mentor.
Release date: August 2
Adda Extreme Battle
Hosted by Elvish Yadav, this reality show will feature celebrities and influencers. The show will be exciting with various games and tasks.
Release date: July 28
Black Bag
This is a spy thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. The film is based on the story of George Woodhouse, who is torn between two issues: trust in his wife, who is suspected of treason? Or loyalty to the security of the country? The film stars Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, and Naomie Harris in the lead roles. Release date: July 28
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2
Politician and former Union Minister Smriti Irani will be seen again as Tulsi Virani in this season. The series is about how Tulsi teaches the modern generation how to deal with relationships with children.
Release date: July 29
Pati Patni Aur Panga
This is an entertaining reality show where couples test their bond by throwing fun challenges at each other.
Release date: August 2
Housefull 5
Housefull 5 is another installment in the Housefull franchise. It stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Chitrangada Singh and others in key roles.
Release date: August 1
Bakaiti:
This heartwarming family drama is set in the olden times of Ghaziabad. The series revolves around the conflicts that occur in the Kataria family, which is suffering from financial difficulties.
Release date: August 1
Twisted Metal Season 2
This action series, based on the video game, follows a desert milkman fighting for his life. It features dangerous vehicles, competitions, and the struggle for survival.
