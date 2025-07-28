Grateful To You, God...: Heroes Of Manchester Fightback Share Emotions On Social Media As Series Stays Alive

Manchester [UK], July 28 (ANI): Following a miraculous draw at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium during the fourth Test, Team India's heroes of the match took to social media, expressing their emotions following what was one of the hardest-fought Tests for the unit in a long while. To keep the series alive and kicking, India pulled off a miracle at Manchester, with centuries from skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar helping India dig deep and eke out a 114-run win despite trailing by 311 runs after the first innings. India's stubborn resilience and grit rattled the Englishmen and served the visitors a massive psychological advantage ahead of the final Test at The Oval, where they can draw the series.

Indian Players Reflect Emotionally

Skipper Gill, who produced one of the finest knocks of his career in the second innings after three successive failures, took to Instagram, posting pictures with the caption, "Clutch."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ꮪhubman Gill (@shubmangill)

His opening partner, KL Rahul, who posted a brilliant 230-ball 90 in the second innings, formed a 188-run partnership for the third wicket after two early wickets, also posted on Instagram saying, "Hard fought 5 days. On to the next one."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KL Rahul👑 (@klrahul)

Wicketkeeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who pulled off one of the greatest acts of bravery and resillience by walking out to bat despite an injured foot and made a half-century, posted on Instagram that while the result was not the one "they came for, but not the one they will walk away from.""Wasn't about glory, wasn't about stats. Not the result we came for, but not one we'll walk away from. The fight was real till the very end #RP17," posted Pant on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Sundar, who scored his maiden Test and international ton during a double century stand with Jadeja, expressed his gratitude towards god following the knock, posting, "Grateful for the people and forever grateful to you, God."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Washington Sundar (@washisundar555)

Match Recap

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73. In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead. England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand. After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw. The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31. (ANI)