Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75 Traffic Hit Due To Major Landslide Vehicles Stranded

MENAFN - Live Mint) The traffic on National Highway 75 has been hit as a result of major landslide in Kadaba taluk on Sunday night.

In response to the incident, police have rerouted traffic along various roads connecting to the highway, bypassing the section impacted by the mudslide. Authorities stated that National Highway earthmoving equipment has been deployed to clear the affected stretch.

According to police, all heavy-tonnage vehicles have been diverted to available state highways, while smaller vehicles are being directed through major district roads. This arrangement has helped reduce travel time for those commuting between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via inner routes.

However, very heavy vehicles remain halted near the mudslide site and will only be allowed to proceed once the highway is fully cleared, officials added.

Earlier landslide incident on Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway

All heavy vehicles, including trucks, lorries, and buses, were completely stopped on July 17. While cars and two-wheelers were still allowed to use the diversion routes, authorities advised travellers to avoid non-essential journeys until the road was fully cleared. This came after a landslide on NH 75.

Commuters from Bengaluru were able to access Dharmasthala and Kukke Subrahmanya; however, vehicles from Mangaluru going towards towards Bengaluru are being diverted due to the collapsed hillside hindering the route, reports said.

NH-75 serves as a vital arterial route connecting coastal Karnataka to the state's interior. The blockage is expected to lead to logistical delays, particularly affecting the movement of freight.

(With inputs from PTI)

(More to come)