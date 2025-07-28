In 16 Hours Of Operation Sindoor Debate, Congress Gets Two Hours For Discussion In Rajya Sabha

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Congress has been allotted around two hours of the total 16 hours allocated for discussion on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha's Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge will open the debate in the House.

As of 12 pm on Monday, the Lok Sabha is yet to hold a debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack. The lower house has been adjourned twice since the morning amid the Opposition's uproar.

The Opposition has been raising questions over US President Donald Trump's repeated claims, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi refute the US President's remarks.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was expected to speak on Operation Sindoor around 12 pm on Monday. However, the house was adjourned till 1 pm. According news agency PTI, PM Modi is expected to take part in the discussion on Operation Sindoor scheduled to be held in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The proceeding in the Rajya Sabha was also defered till 2 pm on Monday.

Before adjourning the house till noon in Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker said that opposition members were deliberately disturbing the proceedings of the house.

He asked Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi to instruct members of his party not to display posters, as that is not the purpose of sending MPs to Parliament.

"Respected members, do you want to obstruct the house? Do you not want to discuss Operation Sindoor? Both Gogoi and people from the government had come (for an all-party meeting), you said to do a discussion on Operation Sindoor, now you are interrupting the house. Question hour is the members' most important time," Birla said before adjourning the lower house.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was also adjourned until noon amid a ruckus raised by the opposition after Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Narayan Singh declined notices demanding a discussion on the closure of government schools in Uttar Pradesh.