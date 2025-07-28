Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
SC Takes Suo Motu Notice Of Rising Rabies Cases From Dog Attacks

2025-07-28 03:08:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan termed the news item published today in an English daily's Delhi edition as“very disturbing and alarming”.

“The news item contains some alarming and disturbing figures and facts,” the bench said.

It said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in the city and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were falling prey to the dreadful disease.

“We take suo motu cognisance of this news item,” the bench said.

“Let this order be placed along with the news report before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate orders,” it said.

