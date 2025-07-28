403
Alliance Recruitment Agency Expands World-Class Recruitment Services In Dubai
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, UAE, 28 July 2025 – Alliance Recruitment Agency, a global leader in talent acquisition, announces the launch of enhanced recruitment solutions in Dubai for employers and job seekers in diverse sectors.
With its status as the congregation of innovation and commercial activity, Dubai draws immense talents from the globe over into its environs.
To cater to the growing need for skilled professionals, Alliance Recruitment Agency provides customized recruitment solutions across the spectrum of industries, including IT, engineering, hospitality, healthcare & financial service.
Get more info via
What Sets Alliance Recruitment Agency Apart?
Global Reach
Local Expertise
Industry-Specific Expertise
Comprehensive Talent Network
Alliance Recruitment Agency caters to executive search, permanent staffing, or temporary hiring solutions, dependable, and transparent recruitment processes.
Our aim is to clarify the hiring process for businesses while helping professionals find rewarding careers in Dubai's dynamic job market," Sunny Chawla, CEO at Alliance Recruitment Agency, stated.
About Alliance
Alliance has been providing services for recruitment in Dubai for over a decade now and is now one of the leading recruitment firms.
We are providing recruitment dubai services and staffing to the following Industries Call Center / BPO / IT Industry, Sales, Garments And FMCG Industry, Milk and Dairy Industry, Office Administration, Education Industry, Electronics and Electrical industry, Mechanical and Plumbing, Food Industry, Fabrication and Erection industry, Banking and Finance Industry Oil and Gas Industry, Medical and Hospital Industry, Marine industry, Oil Fields and Refineries, Petrochemical Industry, Power Plant Industry, Telecommunication Industry, Road and Highway construction and Logistic industry.
Contact Information:
Phone: +1 9179009072
Email: ...
Website:
Company :-Alliance Recruitment Agency
User :- Kelvin madris
Email :...
Mobile:- 9179009072Url :-
