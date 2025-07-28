At Least 13 Dead, Dozens Missing After Boat Capsizes In Central Nigeria

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Abuja: At least 13 bodies have been recovered and dozens more remain missing after a wooden boat capsized in Nigeria's central Niger State, local emergency officials said Sunday.

Abdullahi Baba Arah, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, told Xinhua that the overloaded boat was carrying passengers, mainly traders, and farm produce from the Gunu community to the weekly market in Kwata-Zumba, Shiroro area, when it overturned on Saturday.

At least three people, including the boat operator, have been rescued, Arah said, noting the exact number of passengers on board remained unclear as no manifest was kept.

Rescuers, including local divers and volunteers, have joined the ongoing search and rescue efforts.

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria, often due to overloading, poor safety practices, and adverse weather conditions.