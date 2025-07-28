Gujarat Reservoir Levels Surge To 62 Pc Amid Strengthening Monsoon Across State

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, July 28 (IANS) Another active spell of the monsoon has set in Gujarat, bringing relief from the heat and significantly improving the water storage situation across the state. According to official data, the overall reservoir levels have now reached 62 per cent of total capacity, a marked improvement due to steady rainfall over recent weeks.

The state currently has 29 reservoirs filled to 100 per cent capacity, including 5 in Kutch, 4 in Bhavnagar, and 3 in Surendranagar. Additionally, 62 reservoirs are between 70 per cent and 100 per cent full, while 38 reservoirs hold water levels ranging from 25 to 50 per cent. However, concerns remain for 36 reservoirs that are still below 25 per cent capacity.

Authorities have placed 48 reservoirs on high alert as their water levels have exceeded 90 per cent, while 21 reservoirs are on alert status and another 21 under warning, highlighting the need for close monitoring in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, the Sardar Sarovar Dam, considered Gujarat's lifeline, is now 60.72 per cent full, according to Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. Region-wise water storage figures show 57 per cent capacity in North Gujarat, 66 per cent in Central Gujarat, 61 per cent in South Gujarat, 56 per cent in Kutch, and 66 per cent in Saurashtra.

As rainfall continues to pick up pace, the state water resources department and disaster management teams remain on standby to manage any overflow scenarios. Farmers across regions have also welcomed the rain, which is expected to support kharif crop cycles.

Over the past five years, Gujarat has witnessed fluctuating monsoon patterns, influenced by both climatic changes and regional variations. In 2020, the state received approximately 130 per cent of its average seasonal rainfall, marking it as an above-normal year, especially with intense spells in Saurashtra and South Gujarat.

The year 2021 saw a more balanced monsoon, recording about 98 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), though parts of North Gujarat experienced mild deficits. In 2022, the monsoon was again generous, with the state recording over 110 per cent rainfall, benefiting water storage but also causing flooding in districts like Valsad and Navsari.

The year 2023, however, was erratic -- rainfall distribution was uneven, with some talukas receiving excess rainfall while others, especially in Kutch and North Gujarat, faced dry spells.

The seasonal average stood around 92 per cent, slightly below normal. As of 2024, the monsoon began with a slow onset but has picked up steadily; by late July, the state has already received about 58 per cent of the season's average, with significant rainfall recorded in central and southern regions.